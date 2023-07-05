With eye on SC/ST seats, Congress launches Leadership Development Mission workshop

Eyeing to enhance the Congress party’s influence in constituencies reserved for Schedule Castes (SCs) and Schedule Tribes (STs), party chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with other Congress senior leaderships on Wednesday inaugurated the party’s national workshop on the ‘Leadership Development Mission’ (LDM) for the SC, ST, Other Backward Class (OBC) and the minorities wings at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated the Leadership Development Mission National Workshop at AICC headquarters. (Twitter/@CongressSevadal)

“LDM is the grassroots work of the Congress party to lead the agenda of social justice. This mission includes the present and new generation leaders of the party. Its objective is to help the Congress party in elections and increase the chances of winning. If there is a weakness, we will turn it into a strength.” Kharge said.

Kharge said that the mission, in its initial stage, will target Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, where assembly polls are scheduled to be held this year.

“Till now, there are at least 212 SC/STs constituencies in four states going for elections where LDM has started. In each of these assembly constituencies, we have appointed an LDM assembly coordinator. We are also working in 240 general seats in 61 parliamentary constituencies... In total, as of today, we are working in 500 constituencies in other states. I hope that we will roll out in other constituencies in the next two months,” K Raju, Congress’ national coordinator (SC, OBC, Minority and Adivasi Department) said.

The party also launched the LDM-INC (Indian National Congress) app. According to the Congress, the app will strengthen the Leadership Development Mission by providing a one-stop platform for LDM members as well as Parliament coordinators for efficient communication.

“Through this app, LDM team members can easily access the tasks given to them by the party. With this app, the report can also be sent easily and LDM assembly coordinators can make their reports in 15 days. Another characteristic of this app is that the important resource material, AICC circulars, etc will reach the LDM team directly. It will also have the data of important party leaders,” Kharge said.

“Walking on the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar, we have to create leaders who are free of political slavery through LDM. This is a joint mission of SC-ST, OBCs, and minorities,” Rajesh Lilothia, Chairman of the Congress SC department said.

The ‘Leadership Development Mission’ was announced at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir of the party.

