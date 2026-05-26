Congress leader Alka Lamba convicted for assaulting police during 2024 protest

A Delhi court on Monday convicted All India Mahila Congress chief and former MLA Alka Lamba for assaulting security personnel and disobeying public orders during a 2024 protest at Jantar Mantar in support of women’s reservation.

In her defence, Lamba (above) argued that she and other women protesters were exercising their right to protest and claimed that the oral testimonies of police personnel did not match the actual sequence of events. (HT Archive)

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Additional chief judicial magistrate Ashwini Panwar of Rouse Avenue Courts observed that Lamba failed to fulfil her duty to maintain public order and ignored repeated police warnings declaring the protest illegal.

The incident took place on July 29, 2024, when the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), the women’s wing of the Congress, organised a protest at Jantar Mantar in support of women’s reservation. Lamba was the main speaker at the event.

According to the FIR, around 1.30pm, Lamba and other protesters attempted to breach the first line of barricades towards Tolstoy Road while raising slogans about laying siege to Parliament House.

Police said the crowd was repeatedly warned against crossing barricades due to prohibitory orders in force, but protesters allegedly broke through a second line of barricades. The FIR alleged that Lamba incited protesters to breach the barricades and herself jumped over them, despite police attempts to disperse the crowd using loud hailers.

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{{^usCountry}} The court observed that Lamba, a former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Chandni Chowk, “blatantly failed” to adhere to undertakings and ignored repeated warnings issued by senior police officers. The conduct of the accused, the court said, “spoke volumes”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court observed that Lamba, a former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Chandni Chowk, “blatantly failed” to adhere to undertakings and ignored repeated warnings issued by senior police officers. The conduct of the accused, the court said, “spoke volumes”. {{/usCountry}}

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The court held that documentary evidence, including footage showing Lamba allegedly breaking barricades and using criminal force against security personnel, along with oral testimonies of police officers, was sufficient to establish the charges.

Lamba was convicted under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 223(a) (disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant) and 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way). She was the only protester booked in the case.

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In her defence, Lamba argued that she and other women protesters were exercising their right to protest and claimed that the oral testimonies of police personnel did not match the actual sequence of events.

Among the offences, section 132 of the BNS carries the maximum punishment of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The matter has been posted for arguments on sentencing on June 4.