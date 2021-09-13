Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Congress leader’s call to police helps thwart suicide attempt on south Delhi flyover
delhi news

Congress leader’s call to police helps thwart suicide attempt on south Delhi flyover

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said Congress leader Alka Lamba informed the police around 6pm and the man was rescued within 10 minutes of her call. “The man works as a food delivery agent but was unhappy with his earnings. He consumed alcohol with his friend and went to the flyover with the intent to kill himself,” he added.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Alka Lamba said she was strolling on the terrace of her house, when she spotted a man climbing onto the railings of the Andrews Ganj flyover and shouting something to someone standing below. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

A timely alert to the police by Congress leader Alka Lamba helped save the life of a 42-year-old man, who was allegedly drunk and contemplating to end his life by jumping off a flyover in south Delhi’s Andrews Ganj on Sunday evening.

A six-member police team, led by the station house officer (SHO) of the Kolta Mubarakpur police station Vinay Kumar Tyagi, engaged the man in a conversation before overpowering him from behind and bringing him to safety, police said.

The Congress leader said she was strolling on the terrace of her house, when she spotted a man climbing onto the railings of the Andrews Ganj flyover and shouting something to someone standing below.

“His activities made me suspect that he may jump off the flyover. I immediately contacted the local SHO Vinay Kumar Tyagi and informed him about the incident. I also sent my security guards to get the man off the flyover. The police acted promptly and saved the man’s life,” said Lamba.

RELATED STORIES

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said Lamba informed the police around 6pm and the man was rescued within 10 minutes of her call. “The man works as a food delivery agent but was unhappy with his earnings. He consumed alcohol with his friend and went to the flyover with the intent to kill himself,” he added.

The man was counselled and later allowed to go with his acquaintance, the police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialists. Helplines: Fortis Stress Helpline: 8376804102, Sumaitri: 01123389090, Snehi: 01165978181, Sanjeevani: 01124311918/01124318883).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Protect the eye-witnesses in Ankit Gujjar case: Delhi high court orders Tihar officials

Gahlot lays foundation stone for EV charging plaza at Nehru Place bus terminal

Two minors dead as house collapses in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi

Residents oppose civic body move to install trash cans outside compound gates, say it poses health hazard
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP