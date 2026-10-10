Connaught Place, Palika, Khan market, Janpath to remain shut in Delhi amid CJP protest

Several markets in central Delhi, including Connaught Place (CP), Palika Market, Janpath and Khan Market, are likely to remain closed on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. Traders in Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk, however, said their markets would remain open, despite expected disruptions from tightened security and metro station closures.

Security personnel have been deployed across central Delhi ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photos)

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To be sure, the decisions by market associations are advisory and do not bind individual shopkeepers, many of whom may choose to open or shut depending on the situation.

Also read: CJP protest LIVE: Lockdown-like curbs await Abhijeet Dipke and team in Delhi, security blanket around Jantar Mantar

Central Delhi markets prepare for shutdown

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) on Friday advised shops, restaurants and offices in CP to remain closed as a precautionary measure. “We have advised all establishments to close on Saturday to avoid any unpleasant situation, damage to property or injuries during the expected protests,” said NDTA president Atul Bhargava.

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{{^usCountry}} In Palika Market, the welfare association said all 400 shopkeepers had unanimously decided to shut for the day, citing security concerns and the expected drop in footfall due to metro station closures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Palika Market, the welfare association said all 400 shopkeepers had unanimously decided to shut for the day, citing security concerns and the expected drop in footfall due to metro station closures. {{/usCountry}}

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Janpath traders also plan to keep their shops shut, fearing vandalism and a lack of adequate security near the protest site. “Keeping shops closed affects our livelihood, but we can’t take chances. Police officials have informally told us to open at our own risk,” said Karma Dolma, 60, who runs a fashion jewellery shop in the Janpath Tibetan market.

The Khan Market Traders Association has advised shops and restaurants to remain closed until further notice. President Sanjiv Mehra said the association would assess the situation around 1pm and decide whether to allow businesses to reopen.

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A police officer said traders had been advised to remain vigilant and take precautions. “We have informally communicated the possible risks. Whether to keep their establishments open is entirely their call,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Also read: Delhi Protest Highlights: 'Dragging President into controversy,' Govt sources refute Rahul's claim after meet over CEC

Markets Outside Central Delhi Plan to Stay Open

Markets farther from Jantar Mantar said they had received no official closure instructions and would continue operating.

“We decided to keep the market open because people depend on it for shopping and essential goods,” said Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Traders Association.

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Ashwini Marwah of the Traders’ Association of Lajpat Nagar said the closure of metro stations could reduce weekend footfall, but shops would remain open.

The Chandni Chowk Traders Parishad also said the market was expected to remain open, appealing to political parties not to disrupt business during the festive and wedding season, which runs from Navratri through January.

In Karol Bagh, the Delhi Scooter Traders Association said businesses would remain closed to avoid potential damage. HT could not reach the head of the Karol Bagh market association for comment.