Cop suspended for ‘assaulting’ salesman in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable has been suspended and departmental enquiry (DE) been initiated against him after a salesman at a Chandni Chowk shop alleged that the officer assaulted him on the basis of false allegations.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

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According to police, Bhola Mahto, 44, works as a salesman at a clothes shop in Chandni Chowk. He said two women on Tuesday came to the shop he works at and accused him of stealing their purse, which they had lost.

“I said that I had not stolen it, but they complained to the police. Two police officers came to the shop and took me to the police booth, where they beat me. They then took me to the police station and again assaulted me. I am still in pain and the doctor has said that I’ll need around a month to recover,” he told HT.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said that the constable has been suspended and a departmental enquiry (DE) has been initiated against him in connection with the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} “The police told us yesterday that one of the two men was not even a police officer, but someone from outside. But how did he enter the police station? We have told the police to investigate this,” said Mukesh Sachdeva, president of the Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Association, Chandni Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The police told us yesterday that one of the two men was not even a police officer, but someone from outside. But how did he enter the police station? We have told the police to investigate this,” said Mukesh Sachdeva, president of the Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Association, Chandni Chowk. {{/usCountry}}