Co-pilot found dead at Delhi home, probe on

A 32-year-old co-pilot with a private airlinewas found dead at his residence in south-west Delhi’s Palam on Saturday morning. Though no note was recovered from his home, police said preliminary inquiries are pointing to his death being a suicide.

A senior police officer said they received information about the death on Saturday morning (but declined to say who called them)and a team was dispatched to his house. “His mouth was taped shut. It appeared as if he had ingested a toxic substance but it’s yet to be ascertained what that substance was,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the man hailed from Kerala and was married. But there was no one at his residence when the body was found. His family was informed about his death and they have arrived in Delhi. The body handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The autopsy report is awaited.

A senior police officer said, it is suspected that he may have taken the step because he couldn’t clear an exam for which he was preparing.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.

Police officers who inspected the house said that prima facie there does not appear to be foul play behind the man’s death.

“So far, the evidence we have gathered does not point towards murder. Our officers thoroughly checked the room where he was found dead. It does not appear that the man was murdered. We are still awaiting the post-mortem examination report, “ a police officer said.