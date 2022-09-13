Co-pilot found dead at Delhi home, probe on
Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the man hailed from Kerala and was married. But there was no one at his residence when the body was found
A 32-year-old co-pilot with a private airlinewas found dead at his residence in south-west Delhi’s Palam on Saturday morning. Though no note was recovered from his home, police said preliminary inquiries are pointing to his death being a suicide.
A senior police officer said they received information about the death on Saturday morning (but declined to say who called them)and a team was dispatched to his house. “His mouth was taped shut. It appeared as if he had ingested a toxic substance but it’s yet to be ascertained what that substance was,” the officer said, asking not to be named.
Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the man hailed from Kerala and was married. But there was no one at his residence when the body was found. His family was informed about his death and they have arrived in Delhi. The body handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The autopsy report is awaited.
A senior police officer said, it is suspected that he may have taken the step because he couldn’t clear an exam for which he was preparing.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said.
Police officers who inspected the house said that prima facie there does not appear to be foul play behind the man’s death.
“So far, the evidence we have gathered does not point towards murder. Our officers thoroughly checked the room where he was found dead. It does not appear that the man was murdered. We are still awaiting the post-mortem examination report, “ a police officer said.
-
Parents protest over ‘hefty’ fee, lack of facilities at pvt school in Chandigarh
A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49 alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities. The parents also submitted a complaint to the UT district education officer. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS PGIMER doctor's iPad stolen A doctor from PGIMER reported that Dr Kushang Khanda, senior resident at department of ENT, PGIMER's IPad had been stolen from the institute. A theft case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Sunday.
-
1984 riots: Nation still bleeding, punish SHO who failed to act, says Delhi HC
Observing that the nation was still bleeding from “one of the most unfortunate tragedies”, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Delhi high court on Monday directed the disciplinary authority to issue a fresh order of punishment against a retired police officer, who was charged with the failure of duty and misconduct during the violence.
-
DUSIB launches community-based monitoring of toilets, night shelters
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the slums management agency of the Delhi government, on Monday launched a community based monitoring of its 195 night shelters, and public toilets used by nearly 2.5 million people daily in Delhi. The inmates in night shelters often hesitate to report problems to managers in person, fearing a reprisal, but this indirect mode of feedback may encourage them to flag problems, DUSIB officials believe.
-
India vs Aus T20 tie in Mohali: Fans return home disappointed amid confusion over ticket sales
Hundreds of fans who arrived at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Monday went home disappointed as they were unable to purchase tickets for the India vs Australia T20 game on September 20. The fans were left confused as online ticket sales for all enclosures and blocks, except the student block, started on Monday. For other blocks, tickets can be purchased on the Paytm and Paytm Insider Apps and www.insider.in.
-
MHA recommends CBI probe into Sonali Phogat’s death
The Union home ministry on Monday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, officials said. The home ministry asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to get the case probed by the CBI, an official privy to the development said. The MHA's move came after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting a CBI probe into the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics