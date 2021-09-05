Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police arrest conman’s wife for duping ex-Religare promoter's wife of 200 crore
delhi news

Delhi Police arrest conman’s wife for duping ex-Religare promoter's wife of 200 crore

The accused allegedly duped Aditi Singh of at least ₹200 crore by promising her that they would arrange for bail of Shivinder Singh, who is currently lodged in jail for committing financial irregularities.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Delhi Police arrested five in connection for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Singh, the former promoter of Religare Enterprises. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo/Representative Image)

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Lena Paulose Maria, the wife of conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, along with four others for duping Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Religare Enterprises promoter Shivinder Singh. Apart from Lena Paulose Maria, the four others who were held include Joel Jose Matthews (27), Kamlesh Kothari (40), Arun Muthu (31) and B Mohan Raj.

3 bank officials held for duping former Religare promoter’s wife

The accused allegedly duped Aditi Singh of at least 200 crore by promising her that they would arrange for bail of Shivinder Singh, who is currently lodged in jail for committing financial irregularities.

Shivinder Singh was arrested in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd in 2019. Along with Shivinder, another Religare promoter, Malvinder Singh, was also arrested.

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Sukesh Chandrashekhar to 16-day police remand in connection to the same case.

The matter came into the light when Aditi Singh told the police on August 7 that she gave crores of rupees to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who posed as an officer from the ministry of law. “I was assured that the central government would be interested to work with my husband after making him an 'industry advisor' on Covid-related committees; he asked me to contribute to the 'party fund' and assured to set up a meeting either with the former law minister or the home minister,” Aditi Singh mentioned in her FIR, according to news agency PTI.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier in August, police found that a manager of a RBL Bank in Connaught Place and his two associates were involved in duping Aditi Singh. The manager, Komal Poddar, and his associates, Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula were arrested on August 20 for their connection with Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier this week filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Sukesh Chandrashekar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
religare case shivinder mohan singh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

312 from around the country join Delhi Police

Delhi completes inoculation of 10mn with at least one shot

Mismanagement worsens chaos at Ashram Chowk

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot challenges order in BJP MLA Gupta’s suit
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP