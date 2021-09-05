Delhi Police arrest conman’s wife for duping ex-Religare promoter's wife of 200 crore

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Lena Paulose Maria, the wife of conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, along with four others for duping Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Religare Enterprises promoter Shivinder Singh. Apart from Lena Paulose Maria, the four others who were held include Joel Jose Matthews (27), Kamlesh Kothari (40), Arun Muthu (31) and B Mohan Raj.

The accused allegedly duped Aditi Singh of at least ₹200 crore by promising her that they would arrange for bail of Shivinder Singh, who is currently lodged in jail for committing financial irregularities.

Shivinder Singh was arrested in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd in 2019. Along with Shivinder, another Religare promoter, Malvinder Singh, was also arrested.

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Sukesh Chandrashekhar to 16-day police remand in connection to the same case.

The matter came into the light when Aditi Singh told the police on August 7 that she gave crores of rupees to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who posed as an officer from the ministry of law. “I was assured that the central government would be interested to work with my husband after making him an 'industry advisor' on Covid-related committees; he asked me to contribute to the 'party fund' and assured to set up a meeting either with the former law minister or the home minister,” Aditi Singh mentioned in her FIR, according to news agency PTI.

Earlier in August, police found that a manager of a RBL Bank in Connaught Place and his two associates were involved in duping Aditi Singh. The manager, Komal Poddar, and his associates, Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula were arrested on August 20 for their connection with Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier this week filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Sukesh Chandrashekar.