Cops probe role of jailed gangster in firing at Delhi realtors’ office

New Delhi: The firing, assault, and vandalism at the office of two property dealers in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar on Friday was allegedly executed on the directions of jailed gangster Rohit Chaudhary to get hold of a disputed plot, some part of which were in the alleged possession of the two realtors, police said on Monday after arresting four more suspects in connection with the crime.

Investigators said they will now secure the custody of Chaudhary, who is presently lodged in Tihar jail, to question him in connection with the case.

Among the latest arrests by the crime branch team between Saturday and Sunday includes 36-year-old habitual criminal, Rajesh alias Rawan, who was wanted by the crime branch in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) this year. Three others were arrested by the Fatehpur Beri police on Saturday. At least two more suspects are yet to be nabbed, police said.

On October 1 around 6.30pm, a group of 9-10 bike-borne men carrying iron rods, sticks, hammers and firearms arrived at the office of property dealers, Jaiveer and Mahesh, in Aya Nagar and started assaulting Jaiveer, said deputy commissioner of police (crime and legal cell) Rajesh Deo.

“As Mahesh tried to rescue Jaiveer, the attackers rushed to assault him. However, Mahesh locked himself inside the office. The attackers vandalised the door and windows using the rods and hammers. While leaving the place, the assailants fired at least two shots but nobody was hurt,” said the DCP.

The next day, the Fatehpur Beri police arrested Vishnu Chaudhary, Rahul Rawat and Ashu Tanwar, all residents of Aya Nagar. On the same day, DCP Deo said, the crime branch team received information that the main suspect, Rajesh aka Rawan, was trying to flee Delhi.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was arrested on Saturday from near Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram while he was driving a Swift car. His interrogation led to the arrest of Shashi Lala, Shivam and Sumit, said Deo.

“Their interrogation revealed that Rohit Chaudhary had sent a message to Rajesh to meet his brother, Vishnu Chaudhary, and uncle (name not revealed) to kill the property dealers who were in possession of the disputed plot in their village. Rajesh arranged his associates and directed them to execute the plan,” added DCP Deo.

In March this year, Chaudhary, who figured in Delhi Police’s list of top 10 most wanted criminals and carried a reward of ₹4 lakh on his arrest, was arrested along with his associate following a gunfight with a crime branch team near Bhairon Marg in central Delhi. Chaudhary, who was shot in his leg, was wanted in many cases including that of MCOCA, the police said.