Police recover two unlicensed pistols in Yuvraj Manchanda murder case

Police have recovered two unlicensed pistols in connection with the murder of real estate sales professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, whose body was found in a drain in Gurugram on September 10, officials said on Monday.

Manchanda was allegedly killed by his former colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva on September 6 in Gurugram. (ANI)

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According to investigators, the weapons may have been sourced from a government official in Uttar Pradesh.

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Manchanda was allegedly killed by his former colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva on September 6 in Gurugram. His body was found on September 10, but was identified six days later when Delhi Police arrested the two suspects in Uttarakhand.

An investigator told HT, “Vats’ questioning led us to the two unlicensed pistols, one was found in a drain and the other from a ground in Gurugram. The accused couple, who also works in real estate sales, claimed they sourced the weapons from a government official in UP. We are verifying their claims.”

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Police said the couple have previously been booked in three other cases of cheating, impersonation and assault in Delhi and Greater Noida. They were not arrested in any of the cases.

Also Read: Delhi court raps Gurugram police over handling remains of murdered real estate sales professional

“Vats and Sachdeva have been living together for a few years and also have a child. The were connected with Manchanda on social media. Vats contacted Manchanda in December last year after she found out about his new job. From August until September 2026, they met thrice. Vats would ask Manchanda about his work and lie to him about getting him new clients,” said another officer. Police said they found technical evidence of all three meetings. Manchanda’s fiance and family also knew about the accused, police said.