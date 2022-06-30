Cops save man attempting to die by suicide in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday saved a 40-year-old man who allegedly tried to end his life at his residence in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 2.30am, police received information about a person attempting to hang himself at home in Jahangirpuri’s D-block.

Police reached the spot and found his room locked from the inside, but broke it open and rescued him. “Head constable Vijay and assistant sub-inspector Dinesh undid the noose from the ceiling fan and brought him down,” a senior police officer said, adding that Vijay gave the man cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the team rushed him to BJRM Hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable now.

Police said that family members of the man were at home but couldn’t open the door in a state of panic.

They added that the man runs a general store in Bhalaswa Dairy and was stressed due to a large loan he had taken.

In another incident, a constable on patrol near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro station in east Delhi received information about a fire in a flat at Anand Lok Society around 2.10m. “Constable Deepak rushed to the spot and rescued a woman and child from the flat. He cleared a path for the fire tenders and helped them douse the fire,” said DCP (east) Priyanka Kashyap.

