‘Country will run on Baba Saheb’s Constitution, not BJP’s terms’: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit the Capital campaign trail hard on the last Sunday before the Delhi Assembly elections, pitching hard for people to choose Arvind Kejriwal as their chief minister for continued developmental works and “people-first” policies. AAP’s Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia during a roadshow on the day. (Bhagwant Mann X)

Among the star campaigners for the AAP on the day was Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who help several rallies and roadshows on the day. He expressed confidence in the AAP winning the elections.

“Arvind Kejriwal resides in the hearts of Delhi people. The energy of the crowd makes it clear that they had already decided to elect the Aam Aadmi Party government once again and make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister for a fourth term. On February 5, your responsibility ends after you press the ‘jhaadu’ button (AAP symbol), and for the next five years, our responsibility begins again,” Mann said in his address at Sangam Vihar.

Mann undertook a padayatra for Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, held a public meeting in support of Dinesh Mohaniya in Sangam Vihar, and roadshows for Manish Sisodia in Jangpura, Somnath Bharti in Malviya Nagar, and Durgesh Pathak in Rajinder Nagar.

Mann alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was distributing money, sarees, blankets and shoes to buy voters. “They might even come to you soon. But I request you—do not refuse them. After all, it is your own money. Just remember to press the ‘jhaadu (broom)’ button on February 5,” Mann said.

During his public interactions, Mann highlighted the work of the AAP government in multiple sectors, such as education.

Besides Mann, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a series of “jan sabhas (people’s court)” on Sunday across Kondli, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Shahdara, Mustafabad, Karol Bagh and New Delhi assembly constituencies. Urging people to vote for the AAP in the elections, he alleged that the entire city was currently saying the same thing, that “no matter how much gundagardi the BJP resorts to, Arvind Kejriwal will win the elections.”

On the day, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also campaigned in the New Delhi constituency, holding smaller public outreach programmes. The party did not share further details about the campaign.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP government at the Centre of wanting to run the country on their own terms. “But this nation will be governed by Baba Saheb’s Constitution, not by the dictates of PM Modi and Union minister Amit Shah,” he said.

“They put us in jail, file cases against us every day. File as many cases as you want,” Singh said, sharing similar sentiments at rallies he held in Kondli, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Shahdara, Mustafabad, Karol Bagh and New Delhi.

Singh appealed to people to defeat the BJP on all seats. “On February 5, ensure their (BJP) defeat is so resounding that their deposits are forfeited. Arvind Kejriwal provided free electricity, water, education, and health care, set up Mohalla Clinics, ensured free bus travel for women, and facilitated free pilgrimage for senior citizens. If Arvind Kejriwal has done all this work, then he alone deserves the people’s mandate. Since Delhi is electing an Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the local MLA should be from AAP only,” Singh said in Shahdara.

The AAP MP said that due to the AAP’s free schemes, every family in Delhi is saving ₹25,000 per month. “Do you want to continue saving ₹25,000 every month or suffer losses under BJP?” he asked the voters, to a resounding cheer and support for the AAP.