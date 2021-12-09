Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Couple dies in road accident in Delhi, six-year-old daughter survives

The deceased couple were identified as Manish Sharma and Shipra. Police haven’t shared the child’s name
All three were rushed to AIIMS in New Delhi, where the couple succumbed to injuries and the child survived, said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 11:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A couple died and their six-year-old daughter survived when a truck carrying building construction material topped on a car that all three were travelling in at around midnight in south Delhi’s RK Puram area, police said on Thursday.

After rescue personnel from Delhi Fire Services (DFS) failed to manually remove the couple and the child from the car that was badly damaged, a crane was deployed to remove the toppled truck to make way for rescue efforts.

All three were then rushed to AIIMS, where the couple succumbed to injuries and the child survived, said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma.

The deceased couple were identified as Manish Sharma and Shipra. Police haven’t shared the child’s name.

DCP Sharma said that around midnight, the RK Puram police station received a call regarding a road accident on Ring Road. A police team reached the accident spot and found that the dumper fell on the car after hitting a divider. The driver of the truck had fled.

“A case was registered and teams are conducting raids to nab the errant driver,” said the DCP.

