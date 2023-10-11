Couple drink from each other's mouth in Delhi Metro, video sparks outrage on social media

In a bizarre incident, a video of couple getting intimate in Delhi Metro has irked the netizens on social media where the couple can be seen sipping soft drink spitting it into each other's mouth. The undated video, which has swiftly circulated across various social media platforms, garnered a substantial number of views and shares.

The video has not been well-received by social media users.(X/ @Boldman_00)

The viral video shows a man and a woman indulging in a cringy act of drinking from each other's mouth. In the video, the man pours an energy drink into the woman's mouth, which she then spits into the former's mouth, and they repeat this several times.

A few passengers who are visible in the background of the video are looking shocked and uncomfortable by the bizarre act performed by the couple.

Many users on X expressed their anger and disgust over the cringe video saying that the act is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“Eating/drinking is strictly prohibited in metros, and this type of cheapo giri will encourage others too,” a user commented, while another speculated, “This must be in Delhi Metro.” A third quipped, “Lucky we that they don’t eat Vimal.” A fourth commenter sarcastically wrote, “Mind blowing.”

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), when asked about the video, emphasised the importance of reporting such incidents when observed by fellow passengers. Well, we are trying to raise awareness through social media, and we have also appealed repeatedly to passengers. These should be reported immediately if co-passengers notice such acts," the DMRC said in a statement.

Several videos or Instagram reels have gone viral among the netizens due to their controversial nature in the past few months. From couple making out to dance videos to kissing in public while travelling have made the headlines in the past.

The DMRC has guidelines to discourage such actions that make other passengers uncomfortable. In March, they imposed a ban on filming inside Delhi metro trains. In a public service message on ‘X,’ DMRC stated, “Travel, don’t cause trouble.” The message was accompanied by a graphic that urged passengers to “be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance.”

