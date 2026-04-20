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Couple held for killing retired RBI employee in New Delhi's Mandir Marg

Couple held for killing retired RBI employee in New Delhi's Mandir Marg

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 09:32 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A husband-wife duo has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 63-year-old retired Reserve Bank of India employee after he refused to lend them money, police said on Monday.

Couple held for killing retired RBI employee in New Delhi's Mandir Marg

The accused, identified as Azad alias Jaaju, who works as a tailor, and his wife, Rubina, were apprehended within 24 hours of the crime, which took place in the Mandir Marg area of New Delhi.

According to the police, the victim, Madho Ram, was found with multiple stab injuries inside a room on the first floor of his residence near Andh Vidyalaya on Sunday evening.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 5:36 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot.

"The injured man was immediately shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors declared him brought dead. Madho Ram, a retired multi-tasking staff employee of the RBI, is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son," a senior officer said.

"Azad works as a tailor and resides in the Gole Market area of New Delhi with his wife," the officer said.

The police said further investigation is underway to recover additional evidence and establish the complete sequence of events.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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