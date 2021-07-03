Covid in Delhi: DDMA allows reopening of Laxmi Nagar market, surrounding bazaars

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed the Main Bazaar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets to reopen from Saturday, two days after they were ordered to be shut till July 5 due to alleged violation of all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) safety norms.

“A meeting of DDMA (East) was held on 02.07.2021 wherein various issues were discussed. After the deliberations in the meeting on this aspect and on the basis of assurances from Delhi Police, MCD and Market Association, DDMA (E) agreed that the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding Bazars /markets like Mangal Bazar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc can be allowed to function w.e.f. 03.07.2021,” the DDMA said in an order, adding the traders assured that they will adhere to the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Here are the new conditions to be followed by traders and shopkeepers:

1. The markets association and the chamber of trade and industry shall ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour and DDMA guidelines are strictly followed by visitors, vendors, shopkeepers etc.

2. Shopkeepers shall ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by people coming to their shops and those inside should be limited accordingly. Visitors who do not wear masks and do not maintain social distancing are not be entertained by shopkeepers.

3. District police shall increase the presence of its personnel in markets and adopt adequate measures to stagger crowd movement and also ensure all DDMA guidelines are followed along with Covid appropriate behaviour.

4. Traffic police shall regulate vehicular movement and enforce ‘No Parking’ in and around market areas to limit crowds.

5. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) should ensure only authorised vendors, shopkeepers and hawkers are allowed entry in markets.

6. Officials have been asked to mobile testing vans at markets and also organise vaccination drives for shopkeepers and vendors at nearby vaccination centres.

7. Officials have been also instructed to keep strict vigil in markets and submit a status report regularly.

Markets in Delhi re-opened in the third week of June after a gap of two months as the daily cases of Covid-19 were continuously declining. However, shopkeepers and traders allegedly failed to comply with social distancing and other Covid related protocols which led to overcrowding. The traders' bodies in Delhi pointed out it is impossible to control crowds outside shops and the responsibility of controlling them lies with the administration, Hindustan Times reported on June 22.