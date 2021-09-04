Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid: Kejriwal govt's move to reopen schools 'premature', says Delhi Cong chief
delhi news

Covid: Kejriwal govt's move to reopen schools 'premature', says Delhi Cong chief

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar urged the state government to "resist the pressure from the private schools lobby for reopening the schools", claiming that the states which allowed reopening of schools have witnessed a jump in the number of coronavirus cases among children.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
After remaining shut from March last year, schools in the national capital were allowed to reopen in a phased manner from September 1.(File photo)

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar on Saturday termed the Delhi government's decision of reopening schools a "premature move", saying the protection of students' health is "paramount" especially at a time when experts are warning about a possible third Covid wave.

Kumar urged the state government to "resist the pressure from the private schools lobby for reopening the schools", claiming that the states which allowed reopening of schools have witnessed a jump in the number of coronavirus cases among children.

"The chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) should have a rethink the government's rush to reopen the schools, as the government's concern on the education of children should be applied in their safety as well, as presently, protection of the health of students is paramount.

"The states where schools have been opened, corona cases among children have gone up," said a statement quoting Kumar.

"A decision to reopen the schools can be taken after watching the situation for another three months," he suggested.

RELATED STORIES

After remaining shut from March last year, schools in the national capital were allowed to reopen in a phased manner from September 1.

Warning that the state cannot bear another lockdown, Kumar also asked the ruling AAP government to show "more pro-active attitude" in the strict implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

"Delhiites would not be able to bear with another lockdown, as the past lockdowns have virtually wrecked the economy of the national capital, and therefore, prevention is better than cure.

"With the festival season about to set in and people expected to crowd markets and shopping centres, the government should show a more pro-active attitude in the strict implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines," he said.

Delhi had faced a brutal second Covid wave earlier this year, prompting the city government to impose a lockdown from April 19 to May 30. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi: Wife of alleged Pak spy found murdered in her house in Chandni Mahal

BJP selling MCDs’ assets ahead of elections next year, alleges AAP

Delhi: 122 educators, mostly from govt schools, selected for state teachers’ awards

Police commissioner tells new recruits to remain updated on latest crime trends
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP