Covid positive, no more: DU hostellers share recovery tales

Being in the comfort of your home when battling Covid-19 is one thing, and being alone in a hostel or rented accommodation is another. “The most scary thing was standing all alone in line in a Covid testing line in a Delhi hospital. I was trembling with fear, hearing other people say things like ‘I don’t want to die’, ‘I’m here to re-check my results’, ‘I don’t want to infect my family’ etc.” This is what most hostellers of Delhi University went through, who were away from their families when infected by coronavirus. Yet, they went on to defeat Covid!

Being mentally strong, at a time when they were away from their loved ones, wasn’t easy. “Being with your family is always a blessing, it makes you stronger than any sort of medicines or medications, however we didn’t have that privilege so we had to make the best use of what was at our disposal,” says Ranjan Kumar, a PhD student who is a resident of Gwyer Hall hostel. Kumar adds, “My friends and the hostel authorities went out of their way to help me with medicines, food and everything. When in self isolated, that kept me upbeat! I’m grateful to the hostel administration for their support during this crisis; they converted the Teacher Court (TC) to Doctor Court (DC) — a separate ward in hostel for quarantining of students where they don’t have to use the common facilities. Starting from water to food supply, everything was nicely maintained. And most importantly, the main authority like the Provost, Warden and Section Officer of the hostel were always active and connected with me over chat and call to check on my health. This made me feel cared for, and my fellow hostellers and hostel authorities became my extended family. I recovered with their help, with good food and medicines. Talking heart to heart with others is extremely important when you’re scared and Covid positive.”

For Avinash Chandra, a master’s student residing in Post Graduate Men’s Hostel, DU, it was knowledge that came as a source of comfort. “I missed my family during quarantine, but knew that ultimately that I couldn’t travel in these conditions. So I spent most of my time resting or on video calls with my bhaiya, didi, and mummy. Connecting with them virtually made me feel supported in crisis. I recommend every hosteller or those who are not with their families and battling this virus, to communicate frequently and open up with their family members,” says Chandra, whose hostel authorities ensured that he gets regular access to kaadha, turmeric milk, and fresh fruits. “They even called me from time to time to ask about how I was doing... And I realised that knowledge is power, and used the time to surf online to learn more about Covid and the precautions that one must take. This knowledge comforted me. Besides, I did certain exercises and yoga in my room’s balcony, watched movies and listened to songs that kept me engaged.”

For some it’s candid conversations and others it’s knowledge, which helped them recover well. But for hosteller Shyamjeet Yadav, a PhD student staying at a hostel near DU’s North Campus, it’s yoga and reading that kept him upbeat during his recovery. “My family was in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, and I was battling Covid here in Delhi, all alone. My family was worried, but I told them that I’ll be okay. We need to understand that Covid is not serious in most cases. As my symptoms were controllable, I reassured my folks back home that I’ll be fine. Meanwhile, here, I practised a lot of yoga, including surya namaskar, and meditation. This helped me gain mental strength. I even read many books of my interest, and saw upbeat web series during my quarantine period. It’s all about what you choose to focus on! I focused on positive, upbeat news and practised yoga diligently. Now my family has asked me to come back as soon as I get a negative report,” says Yadav, further advising, “According to the reports, 97% people are recovering themselves. In my hostel, all 15 students who were Covid positive recovered well. So we need to get rid of the panic, take medicines in time, and keep friends virtually close!”

