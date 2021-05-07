Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid-19: 2 held in Delhi for black marketing of medical equipment
delhi news

Covid-19: 2 held in Delhi for black marketing of medical equipment

The police recovered 10 medical oxygen concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 digital thermometers, 263 digital gun thermometers, 684 oximeters and 10 nebulizers.
ANI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The accused were arrested on May 5.

The Delhi Police have arrested two persons from the Greater Kailash-1 area of the national capital for alleged black marketing of COVID-19 related medical equipment.

The accused were arrested on May 5.

The police also recovered 10 medical oxygen concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 digital thermometers, 263 digital gun thermometers, 684 oximeters and 10 nebulizers.

The accused were identified as Saeed resident of Jamia Nagar and Muqueem resident of Shaheen Bagh, the police added.

Both the accused disclosed that they were selling essential life-saving equipment at higher rates than the market rate, the police claimed.

A case under Section 3/7 Essential Commodities Act, Section 3 of Epidemic Act has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police have arrested two persons from the Greater Kailash-1 area of the national capital for alleged black marketing of COVID-19 related medical equipment.

The accused were arrested on May 5.

The police also recovered 10 medical oxygen concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 digital thermometers, 263 digital gun thermometers, 684 oximeters and 10 nebulizers.

The accused were identified as Saeed resident of Jamia Nagar and Muqueem resident of Shaheen Bagh, the police added.

Both the accused disclosed that they were selling essential life-saving equipment at higher rates than the market rate, the police claimed.

A case under Section 3/7 Essential Commodities Act, Section 3 of Epidemic Act has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus black marketing medical oxygen
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Ajit Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP