Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid-19: Antibody cocktail treatment begins at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
delhi news

Covid-19: Antibody cocktail treatment begins at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

The hospital is administering a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to consenting patients with mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms at high risk of developing serious illness, it added.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The MRP of one MAC dose for a patient is 59,750, the statement said.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday started administering monoclonal antibody cocktail (MAC) to coronavirus patients, the medical facility said in a statement.

The hospital is administering a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to consenting patients with mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms at high risk of developing serious illness, it added.

The MRP of one MAC dose for a patient is 59,750, the statement said.

According to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), selection of patients will entail that they have Covid positive test report, mild to moderate Covid disease, are in the age group of 12 and above and weighing at least 40 kg, and are at high risk of Covid-19.

Dr DS Rana, Chairman (BOM), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "As per the claims of the company Roche/ Cipla, we hope MAC will be a major factor in the fight against Covid-19 to prevent disease from progressing to further severity."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 post covid covid recovery coronavirus coronavirus pandemic coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP