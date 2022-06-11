Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid-19: Delhi logs 795 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 4.11%
delhi news

Covid-19: Delhi logs 795 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 4.11%

The new cases are about 21 per cent higher than Friday, when the capital recorded 655 Covid-19 infections and two deaths, according to the health ministry data.
India's Covid-19 tally increased by 16,838 fresh cases on Friday.(REUTERS)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Amid a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the country, Delhi on Saturday logged 795 new infections, nearly 21 per cent higher than the previous day, showed the state government bulletin. However, no deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.11 per cent, according to the data. The active case tally stands at 2,247, while as many as 556 people recovered from the viral infection.

On Friday, 655 virus cases and two deaths were recorded in Delhi, according to the health ministry data.

India recorded the highest daily surge in three months today with 8,329 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total total tally to 4,32,13,435. The daily numbers are the highest since February 28, when the country logged 8,013 cases.

Further, 24 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,24,747.

The surge has triggered concerns about a fourth wave in the country while new variants are being reported across the world. However, experts have said that the new cases so far are not a cause of concern as most of the cases reported have been of mild symptoms.

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra is on the top of the list of the states with the highest number of Covid cases. On Friday, the state reported 3,081 new cases of which Mumbai alone recorded around 2,000 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi covid covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP