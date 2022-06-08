Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid-19: Delhi reports 564 new cases; 114 more than previous day's tally
delhi news

Covid-19: Delhi reports 564 new cases; 114 more than previous day's tally

Delhi Covid-19: With Wednesday's tally, the total infection tally now stands at 1,90,99,991 while the active cases stand at 1,691. On Tuesday, the capital had recorded 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.
Delhi reported 564 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 
Published on Jun 08, 2022 08:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The national capital on Wednesday reported 564 new Covid-19 infections, an increase of 114 cases as compared to the previous day's tally. Delhi reported one death due to the contagious virus, the city's health department bulletin stated. The positivity rate surged to 2.84 per cent as compared to Tuesday's tally of 1.92 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate now stands at 4.94 per cent. With Wednesday's tally, the total infection tally now stands at 1,90,99,991 while the active cases stand at 1,691. On Tuesday, the capital had recorded 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Delhi on Monday logged 247 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.47 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 343 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 per cent while no new death had occurred due to the viral disease.

On Saturday, the capital logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no death was reported.

Delhi on Friday saw 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 per cent.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi covid covid 19 tracker
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP