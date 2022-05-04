Covid-19: Delhi sees slight dip in fresh cases, positivity rate at 7.64%

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a slight dip in its Covid-19 tally, a day after registering an increase in cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,354 cases of the coronavirus disease were logged, with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent.

One fatality due to the disease was reported during the same period, according to data shared by the city health department. The national capital reported 1,414 cases a day ago.

With this, Delhi’s overall Covid-19 infection tally – since the start of the pandemic – rose to 18,88,404, while the death toll climbed to 26,177.

The number of active cases in the city now stood at 5,853, down from 5,986 the previous day. The number of containment zones rose to 1,343, the data showed.

Even as there has been a rise in cases over the past few days, hospitalisation rate remained low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, the bulletin said.

Currently, 180 Covid-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,319 are recuperating in home-isolation, it said.

Of the 9,590 beds available for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 186 (1.94 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain last week said Covid-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.

(With agency inputs)

