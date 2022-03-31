Covid-19: Delhi to no longer impose fine for not wearing masks in public

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The decision to remove the fine was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by lieutenant covernor Anil Baijal and came as the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days
Updated on Mar 31, 2022
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to do away with a fine for not wearing face masks in public places amid a fall in Covid-19 cases. The nationwide tally currently stood below the 1,500-mark.

Until now, a fine of 500 was imposed for not wearing masks in public places across the national capital.

The decision to remove the fine was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by lieutenant covernor Anil Baijal and came as the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days.

