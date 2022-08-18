Covid-19: Mobile vaccination camps to boost Delhi’s coverage

New Delhi: The Delhi government will set up at least 58 mobile vaccination camps across the city to accelerate the coverage of Covid-19 booster doses, senior health department officials said on Wednesday.

They said the plan was finalised after directions from both the Union health ministry and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and added that vaccination camps will be set up at crowded public places in the city to ensure that those eligible for taking their precautionary doses get jabs. “The camps will start coming up from next week. Priority will be accorded to crowded public places, where our teams can target more people. These camps will be mobile and once we have covered a certain percentage of jab takers in a particular area, we will move it to other areas where the coverage is low,” said a health official.

The official said that in the first phase, the vaccination camps will be set up around railway stations, outside airports, bus stations, markets and in residential colonies. Initially, around 58 such camps will come up and the number will be increased subsequently as per requirement.

Data from the government’s CoWin portal shows that till Wednesday, Delhi had administered only 2,434,525 precautionary doses. To be sure, Delhi is among the better performing states in precautionary dose administration. “The last analysis conducted a fortnight ago found that less than 35% of the eligible population had taken their third dose,” said an official from south Delhi district administration.

