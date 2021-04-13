Covid-19 wave hits a new high in Delhi with 11,491 daily cases

The coronavirus disease crisis continued to spiral in the Capital on Monday, as the city recorded its highest single-day tally for the second day in a row, adding 11,491 fresh cases of the infection.

The city on Sunday added 10,774 fresh cases, topping the previous peak of 8,593 infections recorded on November 11, during the third wave of infections.

The seven-day average of cases in the city, also known as the case trajectory, also touched a new high on Monday. In the seven days ending April 12, Delhi added an average of 8,104 cases a day, up from the previous high of 7,341 logged on November 14. Just a week ago, this number was 3,548, while two weeks ago, it was 1,904.

Read more: Maharashtra, Punjab, C'garh: Govt points out gaps in Covid containment strategy

Monday’s fresh spike came even as testing dropped significantly on account of the weekend. The test positivity rate, as a result, shot up to a 142-day high of 12.44%. The positivity rate is a vital parameter used to read the scale of infection spread in a region, and the World Health Organization recommends a number below 5% for two weeks for an infection to be considered under control in a region.

On Monday, the city conducted 92,397 tests as against 114,288 the day before.

The number of deaths shot up as well on Monday, with 72 fatalities reported of the infections — the most in a day since December 5. The most Covid deaths were recorded on November 18, when the Capital saw 131 virus-related fatalities.

Read more: Why is India seeing Covid-19 second wave? AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria explains

The surge during the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic in Delhi has prompted the state government to reintroduce curbs on travel, schools, gatherings, and to enforce a night curfew between 10pm and 5am. The Delhi government on Monday reserved all beds in 14 major private hospitals and six government ones for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in order to ensure the city’s health infrastructure can cope with the additional burden during the present surge.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the situation in Delhi was “very serious”, and asked that people not leave their homes unless it was absolutely necessary.

“Looking at the faster spread of the infection, I think it should go down fast too, just like we saw in many other western countries. The peak should happen in the next two weeks,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital.

Hospital beds have been filling up fast in the city, and Kejriwal, after a review meeting, requested residents to get admitted to hospital only if they had severe symptoms.

“Held review meeting. We r taking several steps to increase beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. 1. Pl pl follow covid protocols. 2. Don’t rush to hospital unless necessary. 3. Go n vaccinate if u r eligible,” he tweeted.

Dr Kishore echoed this view, and also called for early isolation.

“Everyone who is symptomatic should just isolate themselves,” he said.

Delhi’s fourth wave of infections comes amid a second nationwide surge, which has surpassed the previous peaks recorded at the national level as well as in several states, HT’s Covid-19 dashboard shows. Experts have attributed the rise in infections in the Capital to poor adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and to mutant variants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON