Covishield at govt vaccination centres in Delhi to be reserved for second dose

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Covishield will be reserved for administering the second dose of the vaccine at government vaccination centres until July end, the Delhi government said in an order on Thursday citing a limited supply of doses. The order said the beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group, who began receiving the vaccination in May, are due to become eligible for the second shot.

“Vaccination of 18 to 44 cohort began on May 1, 2021, and with the completion of 84-day interval for the second dose of Covishield, many of them would not become eligible for the second dose in the coming weeks. In view of a limited supply of vaccines, all slots – both for online booking and walk-in -- … in government Covid Vaccination Centres will be reserved for the second dose with immediate effect till July 31,” said health and family welfare department director Monika Rana in the order.

The vaccination drive in Delhi has slowed down in July as fewer doses of Covishield have been available with the government. The number of doses administered in a day crossed the 100,000-mark only twice this month. It has been dipping to as low as 10,000 doses.

The number of doses administered shot up in Delhi after June 21 and crossed the 200,000-mark on three days as the government was able to use up the doses in stock for those above the age of 45. Prior to June 21, free doses provided were restricted for those above 45. The doses for those in the 18-45 age group were purchased by the state government at a differential pricing.

In June, the government stopped the use of Covaxin for the first dose across all government and even private centres following a shortage of vaccines for administering second doses. Those in the 18-45 age group, who received Covaxin shots, were eligible for their second dose in June after completing the four-week gap.

The government resumed using 20% Covaxin doses for the first dose in mid-July.

