Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Crime of passion’: What cops said on chilling murder of pregnant woman by ex-partner in Delhi

    Published on: Oct 20, 2025 9:49 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Police also said that the suspect was already registered as a “bad character” due to his past criminal record. (Hindustan Times)
    Police also said that the suspect was already registered as a “bad character” due to his past criminal record. (Hindustan Times)

    Police have described the murder of Shalini as a “crime of passion,” since her former live-in partner was angry that she had returned to her husband.

    A 22-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi by her former live-in partner in what has been described as a “crime of passion” by police. The woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times in front of her two children, while her husband attacked the 34-year-old suspect in retaliation and killed him.

    The deceased were identified as Shalini, the 22-year-old pregnant woman, and Aashu, alias Shailendra, the 34-year-old suspect. Aakash, Shalini’s 23-year-old husband, suffered multiple stab wounds while saving his wife and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, an earlier HT report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.

    ALSO READ | Delhi: ‘Crimes against women fall 5.7%, but still worst in India’

    Murder was ‘crime of passion’

    Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the police have described the murder of Shalini as a “crime of passion,” since her former live-in partner was angry that she had returned to her husband. Shalini and Aashu were in a live-in relationship for eight months, however, she left him recently after he allegedly hit her two children.

    Police also said that Aashu was already registered as a “bad character” at the Nabi Karim police station due to his past criminal record. The cops said that the suspect claimed to be the father of the unborn child. Her husband, who also has previous criminal involvements, objected to Aashu’s claims.

    How attack unfolded

    According to DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan, Shalini arrived to meet her mother in an e-rickshaw driven by her husband around 10:15 pm on Saturday. Their two children accompanied them.

    Around the same time, Aashu arrived and attempted to attack the husband with a knife, but he managed to escape. Seeing his wife seated in the e-rickshaw, the suspect allegedly stabbed her several times, Valsan said.

    Aakash rushed to protect his wife, and the suspect stabbed him as well. He then overpowered the suspect, took the knife, and stabbed him multiple times in retaliation.

    The DCP said that a case has been filed at Nabi Karim police station under sections 103-1 (murder) and 109-1 (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/‘Crime Of Passion’: What Cops Said On Chilling Murder Of Pregnant Woman By Ex-partner In Delhi
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes