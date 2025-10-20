‘Crime of passion’: What cops said on chilling murder of pregnant woman by ex-partner in Delhi

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi by her former live-in partner in what has been described as a “crime of passion” by police. The woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times in front of her two children, while her husband attacked the 34-year-old suspect in retaliation and killed him.

The deceased were identified as Shalini, the 22-year-old pregnant woman, and Aashu, alias Shailendra, the 34-year-old suspect. Aakash, Shalini’s 23-year-old husband, suffered multiple stab wounds while saving his wife and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, an earlier HT report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the police have described the murder of Shalini as a "crime of passion," since her former live-in partner was angry that she had returned to her husband. Shalini and Aashu were in a live-in relationship for eight months, however, she left him recently after he allegedly hit her two children.

Police also said that Aashu was already registered as a “bad character” at the Nabi Karim police station due to his past criminal record. The cops said that the suspect claimed to be the father of the unborn child. Her husband, who also has previous criminal involvements, objected to Aashu’s claims.

How attack unfolded According to DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan, Shalini arrived to meet her mother in an e-rickshaw driven by her husband around 10:15 pm on Saturday. Their two children accompanied them.

Around the same time, Aashu arrived and attempted to attack the husband with a knife, but he managed to escape. Seeing his wife seated in the e-rickshaw, the suspect allegedly stabbed her several times, Valsan said.

Aakash rushed to protect his wife, and the suspect stabbed him as well. He then overpowered the suspect, took the knife, and stabbed him multiple times in retaliation.

The DCP said that a case has been filed at Nabi Karim police station under sections 103-1 (murder) and 109-1 (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).