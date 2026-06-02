Crop loss assistance up by over 25K per hectare: Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government has raised the ex-gratia compensation for farmers from ₹49,421 to ₹75,000 per hectare for crop losses caused by rain and waterlogging last year, officials said.

The move aims to benefit farmers whose fields were severely damaged by heavy rain in August-September 2025.

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They added that the move aims to benefit farmers whose fields were severely damaged by heavy rain in August-September 2025. The decision to hike the compensation was taken at a cabinet meeting last week.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta saidin a statement, “This will directly benefit around 10,000 farmers in the Capital whose crops were severely affected last year due to heavy rain and waterlogging in fields caused by the overflowing of natural drains.”

She added that an agricultural area of 10,977.44 acres (around 4,442.41 hectares) was affected in Delhi.

Officials said that in 2015, the then Delhi government fixed ex-gratia assistance at ₹49,421 per hectare (or ₹20,000 per acre) for crop loss due to rain.

Taking into account the increase in agricultural costs over the past decade, the Delhi government has increased the per hectare assistance to ₹75,000, officials explained.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM stated that the assistance will be provided to recorded landowners. Land owned by companies, land vested in Gram Sabhas, and farmhouse plots enclosed by permanent boundary walls will not be covered under this assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM stated that the assistance will be provided to recorded landowners. Land owned by companies, land vested in Gram Sabhas, and farmhouse plots enclosed by permanent boundary walls will not be covered under this assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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A detailed assessment conducted by the revenue department found that crops suffered extensive damage during August-September 2025, and crop loss was assessed at 100 percent.

Under the old arrangement, aid was proportional for crop losses up to 70 percent, and 100 percent for losses above 70 percent.