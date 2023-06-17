CSAS: Fill, pay, repeat? Why, ask DU aspirants

Within first 27 hours of Delhi University rolling out the Centralised Admission System (CSAS) portal, it received 52,790 registrations from aspirants who have pinned their hopes on getting that one coveted seat to become graduates of the varsity. But, the road ahead isn’t easy because even after filling up the six-page long application form for Common University Entrance Test (CUET), and appearing for the exam, the aspirants have to now fill up another seven-pager form to see whether their names can make it to the list of those who get through the course and college of their choice in the varsity.

From filling up lengthy forms for the second time to paying fees for each subject separately, DU aspirants share what all is not so cool in the new online admission system. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

“Don’t know whether or when will I get to be a part of DU, but I know for sure that I’m going become an expert in filling up forms now,” remarks Ujjwal Goel, a GK resident, adding, “The DU website states in its guidelines that any aspirant can log in with their credentials of CUET Samarth portal. But it’s not working! Even after several attempts I couldn’t crack how to go about it because it only mentioned that my login ID and password are incorrect. I then called up on the helpline number and got to know that I’m supposed to restart the whole process by choosing ‘New registration’ option at CSAS. I feel the guidelines listed on the DU website should have had this information.”

Filling up the details twice over is one thing, and shelling money for each subject that one wants to opt for is another pain for quite a few students. Jagnish Dutta, a resident of Indirapuram, shares, “I’m going against my father’s will to pursue my passion for literature; he wants me to take up BCom (Hons) and has ignored my requests to contribute to the ₹100 fees required to be paid per subject in addition to the ₹250 that we have to deposit right at the start... I had somehow managed to save ₹1,750 for my admission form, but now I’ll have to cut down more expenses since this new admission process has consumed all my pocket money and I’ve want to study the subject of my choice.”

“I thought when I’ll open the portal, the details that were submitted before appearing for CUET will show up as pre-filled. But that’s not the case. Except my name, email id and mobile number, everything else we’re required to refill all over again. It’s so irritating,” says Gurleen Kaur, a Green Park resident. Her friend, Vanshika Sai, a resident of Gulmohar Enclave, adds: “May be the university wants us to double check before our details get fed in the system for good. In that sense it’s okay to fill in the details all over again, but why is there the need to scan and upload all the documents for a second time while paying a separate fee for each subject?... My mother has been helping me in all this, but I wonder what about those aspirants who don’t even have access to something as basic as a laptop with internet connection to take up this whole process over and over.”

