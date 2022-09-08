Central Vista: 500 dancers set to perform as part of cultural events over 4 days

Five hundred dancers will perform as part of cultural events over four days for the public at to mark the inauguration of the first stage of a refurbished Central Vista in the national capital, showcasing the “spirit of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat”, which seeks to enhance interactions and promote understanding. There will also be a show on freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s life apart from the live music performances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly christened Kartavya Path from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and a statue of Bose as he opens to the public the first stage of Central Vista.

Officials said the cultural events will start from Thursday around 8.45pm after the inauguration of the Avenue and continue till September 11 between 7pm and 9pm.

A culture ministry official said a special 10-minute show on Bose’s life would be projected at India Gate at 8pm from September 9 to 11. The cultural events and the show would be open to the public free of cost.

The Central Public Works Department has constructed four temporary stages for the cultural events on the 1.8km stretch between Mansingh Road and Rafi Marg on Kartavya Path.

Artists will perform at the newly constructed amphitheatre on the India Gate lawns, where Modi will unveil the statue of Bose. “Around 30 artists will perform tribal folk art forms such as Sambalpuri, Panthi, Kalbelia, Kargam...with live music...,” a ministry official said.

The inauguration ceremony is likely to go on for 90 minutes and 1,500 guests have been invited to it. Officials anticipate a huge turnout, especially in the first few weeks.

“It is an important public space. Earlier too, the footfall was high, especially during the weekend. We are expecting a huge crowd as it is opening after a long gap and people are curious to see the redeveloped avenue. For one month, there will be heavy police deployment in the area,” said a second official.

