Curb Covid complacency, orders Arvind Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 03:03 AM IST
A day after the Delhi high court observed that Covid-19 protocols are rampantly being flouted in markets across the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to follow the “strictest measures” to ensure adherence of the rules laid down by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

“Instructions have been given to follow the strictest measures against those flouting norms. It is in the welfare of our own people that Covid norms are followed by all means,” said a government spokesperson.

Following the instructions, the Delhi Police on Saturday formed committees in every police station to conduct localised campaigns on wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

The step follows a a meeting held on Saturday by Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava who directed all district deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to take the help of market and residents’ welfare associations.

An order, a copy of which HT has seen, was also issued on Saturday for the formation of police station and district level committees chaired by the district DCP.

It will include health professionals, notable residents under the police station limits, NGOs, and representatives of public lodging facilities in the area, in addition to members of residents’ and market welfare associations

DCP Chinmoy Biswal said, “The police chief asked the field officers to enlist the cooperation of citizens... noting that it is not possible to ensure 100% compliance only though coercive challans. Covid compliance can be ensured only when citizens voluntarily observe it. Prosecuting people for violations should be the exception, not the norm,” he said.

The functioning of the committees will be monitored by a Public Health Management Cell, headed by a special commissioner of police at the police headquarters.

Similarly, Delhi government officials said they have also ramped up enforcement while keeping up with the strategy of testing, tracking and treatment of Covid-19 cases.

In the past six days, district administrations have collectively issued 4,673 challans on an average every day. Till 5pm on Saturday, 2,280 challans were issued.

Records showed that so far, 20,702,001 samples have been tested which translates to 1,089,579 Covid-19 tests per million population.

“Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is persistently working on a war footing and preparing an extensive road map to curb the effects of an impending third wave,” said the government spokesperson.

Traders say working with police

Meanwhile, traders across the city said they are working with police to ensure compliance, adding that shoppers also need to cooperate to prevent the spread. Rakesh Kumar Yadav, president of the Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders Association, said they surveyed the market in the presence of police to check compliance. “We have asked shopkeepers to ensure that there is no crowding. They are also handing out masks to people without one. We are also encouraging both shopkeepers and visitors to get vaccinated,” said Yadav.

In Sarojini Nagar, police used drones to monitor those who were moving without masks and, using the attached loudspeakers, warned people of fines. Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders’ Association, said both police and volunteers appointed by the association were keeping an eye on the enforcement of protocols.

