Home / Cities / Delhi News / Curfew announcement in Delhi leads to queues outside liquor shops
delhi news

Curfew announcement in Delhi leads to queues outside liquor shops

The announcement of a week-long curfew in the national capital on Monday resulted in long queues outside liquor shops throughout the day even as police struggled to ensure social distancing outside these shops
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:19 AM IST
HT Image

The announcement of a week-long curfew in the national capital on Monday resulted in long queues outside liquor shops throughout the day even as police struggled to ensure social distancing outside these shops.

Similar to the lockdown last year, alcohol shops are not on the list of essential services that are allowed during the curfew. This essentially meant that residents would be able to buy alcohol in Delhi only after a week and so began the rush to stock up before the curfew kicked in on Monday night.

Satyarth (goes by a single name), a lawyer who was among those who queued up at a shop in north Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, said, “My flatmate and I stood in queue for over an hour before we bought enough bottles to last us through the week.” He said the shopkeeper did not put any limit on purchase per customer.

Satyarth said he decided to step out despite the high risk of infection as he had to shell out more last year to purchase alcohol from bootleggers during the lockdown.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Capital back in lockdown

Two held for Remdesivir black marketing after sting operation by news channel

North Delhi municipal body augments cremation/burial facilities

IIT-Delhi to set up Covid care facility on campus for its residents, students

Vinod Giri, director general, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), termed the rush a “panic reaction”, “driven by people’s memory of lockdown extensions last year”.

“For lakhs of people all over India, alcohol is a part of their regular consumption basket and they do not wish to be deprived of it. While we hope that the public and shopkeepers in Delhi adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour, steps to reassure public would also help. The decision of Maharashtra (government) to allow home delivery of liquor, for example, has helped contain panic buying there. We urge the Delhi government to think of similar steps,” he said.

Police officers said they deployed more personnel outside liquor shops when they learnt of the long queues.

“We acted against shopkeepers and customers wherever we felt that social distancing norms were being flouted. In New Friends Colony, for example, we registered a case against the owner of the shop. We also prosecuted some customers,” said RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP