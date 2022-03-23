Cyber crimes will make up 80-90% of all offences in the future: Asthana

NEW DELHI: Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday stressed on the need to focus on cyber crimes, noting that these “will make up to 80-90% of all crimes in the future“.

Inaugurating a cyber police station within the Model Town police station in northwest district, Asthana also emphasised on the importance of the “golden hour” for reporting cases and said it is very crucial to ensure maximum recovery of loot in cyber crimes.

“...there is a need to upgrade ourselves as very soon cybercrime will make up 80 to 90% of all crimes. Since technology is fast changing, the police have to be one step ahead to checkmate criminals. Thus, more than 10,000 personnel have been trained to handle cybercrime cases,” he said.

“The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police is one of the best equipped cyber laboratories in the country and the district cyber police stations will work in synergy and coordination with IFSO. The SHOs (station house officers) of these police stations have been interviewed and selected on the basis of their aptitude and interest,” he said.

The new cyber police station has facilities like modern workstations for investigating officers equipped with high-speed internet and data connectivity, latest computer hardwares and softwares, state-of-the-art forensic laboratory, visitors room, CCTNS room, investigation rooms, barracks, malkhana and record room.