New Delhi, Jamtara in Jharkhand and Mewat in Haryana are among seven regions where the Centre has constituted Joint Cyber Coordination Teams to strengthen coordination in tackling cybercrime, the government informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Cyber fraud: Govt sets up coordination teams in Jamtara, Mewat, 5 other hotspots

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In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the teams have been set up under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre for Mewat, Jamtara, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam and Guwahati.

He said the teams cover the entire country by onboarding states and Union Territories to enhance the coordination framework among law enforcement agencies in dealing with cybercrime hotspots and cases involving multiple jurisdictions.

The minister said the I4C has operationalised the 'Samanvaya' platform as a management information system, data repository and coordination platform for cybercrime data sharing and analytics.

Its 'Pratibimb' module maps the locations of criminals and cybercrime infrastructure and facilitates techno-legal assistance to law enforcement agencies.

According to the government, the platform has led to the arrest of more than 29,837 accused and facilitated over 2.33 lakh cyber investigation assistance requests.

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{{^usCountry}} The government also said the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System have helped save more than ₹11,158 crore in over 32.80 lakh complaints till June 30 this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also said the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System have helped save more than ₹11,158 crore in over 32.80 lakh complaints till June 30 this year. {{/usCountry}}

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From 2021 to 2025, 65.89 lakh financial fraud complaints involving over ₹55,050 crore were reported on the NCRP. Of this, ₹8,189 crore was marked under lien and 1.95 lakh FIRs were registered, the reply said.

The minister said the Ministry of Home Affairs has also launched the 'Sahyog' portal to expedite the issuance of notices to IT intermediaries for removing or disabling access to unlawful online content.

To strengthen cybercrime investigations, the Centre has developed the 'CyTrain' online learning platform, under which 1.63 lakh police and judicial officers have registered and 1.61 lakh certificates have been issued.

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The government also said 281 cyber commandos have completed specialised training under a programme launched in September 2024 to build a dedicated workforce for protecting critical information infrastructure and countering cybersecurity threats.

According to NCRB data cited in the reply, cybercrime cases registered across the country rose from 50,035 in 2020 to 1,01,928 in 2024, with fraud accounting for the highest number of cases at 29,758 last year, followed by cheating at 19,296 cases.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.