Damage to two bridges: Atishi orders Delhi chief secy to launch probe

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Monday directed the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry to find out how major cracks developed in the Nand Nagri railway overbridge and railway under bridge, worth around ₹100 crore, within a decade of their completion. She said that the damage indicates “rampant corruption in the execution of the project” and sought action against the officials involved. Delhi chief minister Atishi. (PTI)

“It is shocking to note that while the normal life of a flyover is more than 70 years, these bridges started developing cracks within just 2-3 months of completion. This is a clear indication that there was rampant corruption in the execution of the project,” Atishi said in a letter dated December 2 addressed to the chief secretary. HT has seen the letter.

The Delhi high court on Tuesday had reprimanded the Delhi government for its failure to order a probe into the defective construction of a flyover near Nathu Colony Chowk in east Delhi, saying that it is clear someone is “trying to push corruption under the carpet”.

Atishi directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry against all officials involved in framing of the tender, awarding work contract and supervising execution of the work in 2011-15, conduct an enquiry against the third party agency that conducted the quality control work after the completion of the project, and take the strongest possible action against all the officials and contractor who were responsible for the execution and maintenance.

Both the flyovers were constructed during 2011-15. During the initial construction itself, a critical panel in the carriageway connecting Nand Nagri to Durgapuri developed significant structural distress, according to officials aware of the development.

“I am in receipt of a status report regarding major cracks that have developed in Nand Nagri Railway Over Bridge and Railway Underbridge within 10 years of completion of the project. The report highlights gross negligence on the part of DTTDC (Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation) and PWD officials who have executed this faulty project, not only causing a grave loss to the public exchequer, but also putting hundreds of lives in danger. It is shocking to note that a project worth almost 100 crores could not withstand even 10 years of public use. This is totally unacceptable. Urgent vigilance action should be taken against those officials who were involved in execution of this project,” Atishi said in a letter dated December 2 addressed to the chief secretary.

“I am alarmed to note that in 2019, a consultancy firm hired to investigate this matter, urgently recommended stopping heavy vehicle movement on the bridge and completely replacing the deck slab. The consultant’s report was scathing as it recommended extensive structural repair and not just routine maintenance work due to defective construction by the contractor,” the CM said wondering why action was no action was taken against the contractor and the erring officials.

The tender of the northeast Delhi flyover was floated by the DTTDC) and the project was completed in 2015. Delhi government’s counsel had requested that the matter be posted after 12 weeks, saying DTTDC had written to various agencies to test defects in the flyover, and is awaiting their response to load bearing tests. The court had observed that the “flyovers which have been constructed in 1980 are still there, and the flyover (built) in 2015 is in shambles.”