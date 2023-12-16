DCW chief Swati Maliwal holds ‘surprise night inspection’. What happened next

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital over “missing streetlights” at several places in the city, the panel chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday. DCW Swati Maliwal at a bus stop in Delhi.(X)

Maliwal said she held a surprise inspection at several other locations and found many spots engulfed in darkness as the streetlights there were non-functional.

"After receiving complaints, a surprise inspection was conducted at Lalita Park bus stand and many other places last evening (Friday). During inspection, it was found that there was complete darkness at and near many bus stands. Very unsafe for women," Maliwal said in a post on X. "Issuing notice to Delhi government department in this regard," she added.

The DCW chief told news agency ANI that the panel received several complaints that various bus shelters in Delhi do not have lights and are completely dark.

"We came for an inspection, and we just went to the bus stop at Ramesh Park and we are now at the Lalita Park bus stop. In both places, it was very dark," Maliwal told the news agency.

She added that even though lights are in place at some bus stops, they are not functional.

"There are lights in place but they are not functional. At several places, there are not even lights. It is dark for one kilometre," Maliwal said. “I spoke to many women. They said that for many years the area has been in darkness and they feel very insecure.”

She added, “If the situation continues like this, how will women and children be safe? We are issuing a notice to the Delhi government to make changes and at least bus stops should have lights.”

Maliwal also called upon the Centre and state government to tighten laws related to harassment.

“I appeal to both the central and state governments to make such a system in the country that if anyone harasses any woman, he will not be spared,” she said.