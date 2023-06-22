'Have we become the murder capital?': Swati Maliwal on elderly woman's killing in Delhi

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday lashed out at the law and order situation in the national capital after a 72-year-old woman was "stabbed 50 times in broad daylight."

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal(HT File Photo)

"A 72-year-old woman was stabbed 50 times with a sharp weapon by three boys in broad daylight. The family said that they had complained to the police many times about the threat to the woman's life, but the police did nothing. Such horrific murders are happening every day in Delhi. Have we become the murder capital along with the rape capital?," tweeted Maliwal.

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered a case of murder after a woman was stabbed with a sharp object in the Mandawali area of the city. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Upon examination of the deceased's body, the police noticed multiple piercings on the shoulder, face, side of the chest, waist and back. Accordingly, a case under Section 302 of IPC was registered.

Police said the three assailants involved in the case have been identified, and a search is on to arrest them.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also questioned Delhi's law and order situation after a double murder incident was reported in Delhi's RK Puram area on Sunday morning.

Earlier on June 18, a 21-year-old man was murdered in Delhi's Mangolpuri in the early hours, police said.

According to the police, the youth was fatally stabbed after he got into a quarrel with three people.

The three accused persons were identified as Malli, Pramod, and Binder.

Police were further informed that Pramod and Binder have been arrested in connection with the incident so far, while teams have been put together to nab the third, who is reported to be absconding.

Two sisters were shot dead in Delhi's RK Puram area on Sunday morning over a property dispute.