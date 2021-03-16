DCW issues notice to police, seeking to know number of women SHOs in city
Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports that there are currently no women station house officers (SHOs) in any of the 178 police stations in the national capital, the Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking to know whether any police station had a woman SHO.
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also sought details of women officers who were posted as SHOs in the past one year and said the Delhi Police has been told to furnish the information by March 19.
“We have been informed that there are no women SHOs in any of the 178 police stations in Delhi. This is very shocking and disappointing at the same time. It is very important to ensure gender parity in the force,” Maliwal said on Tuesday.
“We have issued a notice to the police in the matter and sought answers. We are taking this issue very seriously and will try to bring about a change.”
In a statement released on Tuesday, the commission said, “Reports also state that while there are already rules in place guaranteeing 33% reservation for women in the force, women participation in the force remains particularly low. The commission has now issued a notice to the Delhi Police and asked why there are no women SHOs in Delhi.”
DCW said in order to “ascertain the eligibility of women officers for the role”, the commission has sought details of men and women officers of the rank of inspector as well as sanctioned and current number of inspector posts. It has also asked the Delhi Police to submit the list of steps taken to increase the number of women officers at the higher levels.
“..It is important that women SHOs are appointed at sensitive police stations such as Kamla Market which cover areas like the GB road,” it said.
Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “We are examining the letter and necessary information will be shared in due course.”
A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said that postings are done by the establishment board after following all the procedures and on the basis of eligibility and merits.
“There is no criteria of being male and female officer in matters of posting. Presently, two women IPS officers are heading two separate police districts, besides two women DCPs in crime and PCR. There have been many women inspectors who served as SHOs in Delhi’s police stations,” the officer said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 hospitalisations inch up in Delhi, Capital adds 425 new infections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest dept tells PWD to stop revamp work on Ring Road section between Moti Bagh and Mayapuri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two suspected hitmen arrested from Jaipur for multiple murders in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 24 hours: Chartered accountant gunned down in front of wife, another shot outside his house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DCW issues notice to police, seeking to know number of women SHOs in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notice to JNU over Narwal’s plea seeking enrolment in third year of PhD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kasturba medicos call off stir over salary dues, permanent docs threaten to go on strike from March 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports over 400 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload continues to increase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Will block Delhi-Noida border, warns Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP to protest against Delhi NCT Bill tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi remains world's most polluted capital for 3rd straight year, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP to hold protest at Jantar Mantar over NCT bill, says minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19-year-old, juvenile allegedly stab two men to death in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Vaccination Day : Youngsters in Delhi-NCR convince elderly to take the jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity
- The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox