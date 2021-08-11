DDA approves norms for multilevel parking on PPP mode

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved the development control norms for multilevel car parking (MLCP) lots to come up on a public private partnership basis.

DDA officials said the norms have defined the floor area ratio for multilevel parking facilities and have made it mandatory for agencies to get a traffic impact assessment (TIA) done and prepare a traffic management plan (TMP). The proposal was approved in a meeting chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDA.

According to the norms, the FAR for a multilevel parking on a 3,000 square metre plot is 100 whereas for a 6,000 square metre plot, it is 60. The new norms allow the private concessionaire to use the MLCP for commercial purposes to recover the cost of the project.

A senior DDA official said, “The current modification has adopted a graded approach for apportionment of commercial FAR on plots and the FAR will vary depending on the plot size. The norms have introduced flexibility in provisioning of commercial FAR for specific size of plots provided the stipulated condition of TIA and TMP is fulfilled.”

In the meeting, the DDA also approved a policy for allotment of CNG (compressed natural gas) station sites. The land-owning agency has approved the provision for e-auction of CNG stations. A senior DDA official said, “Earlier, the land was allotted for five years and an increase in rates was not fixed as it was related to the average auction rates. Under the new policy, the tenure of the licence is 10 years which is renewable up to 30 years and the increase in the licence fee is fixed.”