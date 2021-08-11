Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / DDA approves norms for multilevel parking on PPP mode
delhi news

DDA approves norms for multilevel parking on PPP mode

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved the development control norms for multilevel car parking (MLCP) lots to come up on a public private partnership basis
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:11 AM IST
HT Image

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved the development control norms for multilevel car parking (MLCP) lots to come up on a public private partnership basis.

DDA officials said the norms have defined the floor area ratio for multilevel parking facilities and have made it mandatory for agencies to get a traffic impact assessment (TIA) done and prepare a traffic management plan (TMP). The proposal was approved in a meeting chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDA.

According to the norms, the FAR for a multilevel parking on a 3,000 square metre plot is 100 whereas for a 6,000 square metre plot, it is 60. The new norms allow the private concessionaire to use the MLCP for commercial purposes to recover the cost of the project.

A senior DDA official said, “The current modification has adopted a graded approach for apportionment of commercial FAR on plots and the FAR will vary depending on the plot size. The norms have introduced flexibility in provisioning of commercial FAR for specific size of plots provided the stipulated condition of TIA and TMP is fulfilled.”

In the meeting, the DDA also approved a policy for allotment of CNG (compressed natural gas) station sites. The land-owning agency has approved the provision for e-auction of CNG stations. A senior DDA official said, “Earlier, the land was allotted for five years and an increase in rates was not fixed as it was related to the average auction rates. Under the new policy, the tenure of the licence is 10 years which is renewable up to 30 years and the increase in the licence fee is fixed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP