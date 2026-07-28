DDA cleared 2,719 acres in 1,116 demolition drives in 3 years: Parl told

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carried out 1,116 demolition drives across the national capital between 2023 and 2025, reclaiming nearly 2,719 acres encroached land, according to information shared by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry in Parliament on Monday.

The reply was submitted in response to a question by Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi. (Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the same period, 1,800 families from Bhoomiheen camp and 1,360 families from areas such as Jailorwala Bagh, Mata Jai Kaur and Golden Park the applicable Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation scheme have been rehabilitated.

The reply was submitted in response to a Rajya Sabha question sought by MP Imran Pratapgarhi.

The reply comes amid scrutiny of anti-encroachment drives in the capital, where several large-scale demolition exercises over the past few years have raised concerns over displacement and rehabilitation.

According to the DDA, the reclaimed land included government land, footpaths, agricultural areas, green belts, boundary walls, roadside parking, temporary shops and street hawkers.

“Notices were duly given or pasted at site before carrying out the demolition drive, as per the rules and court orders. Rehabilitation measures for eligible beneficiaries were undertaken as per the policy,” the DDA said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rehabilitated families from Bhoomiheen camp were alloted EWS flats at A-14, Kalkaji Extension, while families from Jailor Wala Bagh, Mata Jai Kaur and Golden Park were shifted at Swabhiman Apartment, Ashok Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rehabilitated families from Bhoomiheen camp were alloted EWS flats at A-14, Kalkaji Extension, while families from Jailor Wala Bagh, Mata Jai Kaur and Golden Park were shifted at Swabhiman Apartment, Ashok Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Of the 1,116 demolition drives, the engineering wing conducted 600 drives, reclaiming around 1,445 acres, while the land management department carried out 516 drives, freeing about 1,274 acres.

Dwarka recorded the highest number of demolition drives at 260, followed by East Delhi with 206 and Rohini with 70. However, East Delhi accounted for the largest reclaimed area, with over 5.33 million square metres.

South Delhi saw 27 drives, North Delhi 26 and Narela 11.However, the parliamentary reply does not specify the total number of residential and commercial structures demolished or number of families displaced during this period.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Delhi has witnessed various demolition drives last year at places such as Taimoor Nagar, Madrasi Camp, Bhoomiheen camp in Kalkaji, Wazirpur, Burari and Ashok Vihar.

On July 12, the DDA issued a SOP for its flying squad teams and quick response teams (QRTs), mandating demolition of unauthorised constructions within 72 hours of detection, use drones and geo-tagged documentation for surveillance and tighter coordination among departments.

Under this, 14 flying squad teams have been deployed across DDA zones to conduct regular inspections, identify encroachments, verify land ownership and upload geo-tagged photographs with date and time stamps.