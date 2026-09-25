DDA directs owners to conduct structural safety audit of high-rises

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has directed owners and occupiers of high-rise buildings under its jurisdiction to undertake structural safety audits, in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court and the National Capital Region Planning Board.

In a public notice, the DDA said structural safety audits are mandatory for buildings 15 metres or more in height, including those covered by provisions notified on March 21, 2001.

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The move comes days after the collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan that housed a paying guest accommodation for Delhi University students. The collapse killed at least seven people and injured five others. Police said renovation work was underway on the ground floor when the building collapsed around 1.30pm. The structure was estimated to be 40-50 years old.

In a public notice, the DDA said structural safety audits are mandatory for buildings 15 metres or more in height, including those covered by provisions notified on March 21, 2001.

The directions also cover buildings sanctioned before March 21, 2001, while structures below 15 metres that have high public congregation — including educational institutions, hospitals, institutional buildings and assembly buildings — will also have to undergo audits.

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{{^usCountry}} The audit must be completed within three months by a structural safety auditor or structural engineer empanelled with the MCD or government agencies, the DDA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The audit must be completed within three months by a structural safety auditor or structural engineer empanelled with the MCD or government agencies, the DDA said. {{/usCountry}}

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The authority clarified that retrofitting cannot be carried out without prior sanction and that an audit will not regularise unauthorised construction or use of a building.

The cost of the structural safety audit will have to be borne by the owner or occupier. Following the audit, recommended retrofitting or corrective measures must be completed within the prescribed timeframe and certified by the structural auditor.

The DDA warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period could invite action against the owner or property under provisions contained in its notifications dated April 24, 2019 and February 10, 2020.