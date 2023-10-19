DDA e-auction: 450 properties up for sale in Delhi, registration open till Nov 6

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a mega e-auction featuring prime plots, built-up shops, kiosks, mobile tower sites, and other properties. Online bidding for these properties is scheduled to take place over three days from November 7 to 9.

Which types of properties are part of the DDA auction?

DDA auction (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• The DDA has invited bids for 50 institutional plots, including 20 religious sites on a leasehold basis.

• There are 12 industrial plots, 46 residential plots, two group housing plots, 28 commercial plots, and 19 small-sized residential plots in Rohini, all on a freehold basis.

• Additionally, bids have been invited for two CNG/green fuel sites and four gas godowns on an annual license fee.

• There are 145 freehold built-up shops, 13 freehold Janak Place shops, 15 kiosks, 16 mobile tower sites, and 105 function sites on a monthly license fee.

DDA e-auction registration details

For those interested in participating in this latest phase of e-auction -- the 18th phase of its mega e-auction -- for prime plots, CNG sites, built-up shops, kiosks, mobile tower sites and others, registration is open till November 6, the officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DDA has also set up a help desk at its office in Vikas Sadan to address queries and assist with digital signatures, registration, and bidder training. The help desk is available for assistance from Monday to Friday between 11am and 5pm.

DDA's mega e-auction dates

• Bidding for function sites, kiosks, mobile tower sites, CNG/green fuel sites, and institutional plots will be held on November 7.

• Bidding for industrial, residential, and small-sized residential plots is scheduled for November 8.

• The auction for commercial and group housing plots, Janak Place shops, and built-up shops will take place on November 9.

The process of issuance of the Letter of Intent and demand-cum-allotment letter in favour of the H1 is to commence and be completed in a time-bound manner, soon after completion of the e-auction, the statement added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Inputs from PTI)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON