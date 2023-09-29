DDA fixes Nov 30 as last date for evacuation of Signature View flats

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has asked residents of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar to evacuate the premises by November 30, following which the “unsafe” and “structurally weak” buildings will be demolished and reconstructed. A view of Signature View Apartment at Mukherjee Nagar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Earlier this week, DDA offered the final agreement to the residents, who have been given time till October 15 to sign the documents. After this, the residents will get 45 days to evacuate, according to the agreement. The agreement also says that, after November 30, DDA will withdraw all services such as electrical and maintenance.

“By the close of effective date (October 15), the Authority and RWA will jointly assess the situation to chalk out an appropriate plan for evacuation of the housing estate...All services to the housing estate shall stand withdrawn by DDA after the expiry of evacuation date (November 30)... Authority shall simultaneously proceed to finalise the layout plan and obtain necessary approvals from competent authority with regard to reconstruction plan including the timely demolition of the structure...,” says the agreement, a copy of which HT has seen.

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) said they are encouraging all occupants to sign the agreement at the earliest to expedite the evacuation.

In January, LG VK Saxena ordered that the SVA towers be dismantled and rebuilt after an IIT-Delhi report stated that the buildings were structurally weak and would only weaken further owing to the high chloride content in the raw materials used.

There are a total of 12 towers in the SVA premises. DDA has offered two options to SVA residents — buy back, and reconstruction. RWA has agreed to terms of both the options.

The agreement says the rentals will be offered by DDA only after all flat owners have signed the document to evacuate. SVA has 336 flats, nearly all of which were occupied. “Over 95% of the house owners are willing to move out at the earliest...However, there are some families who may want to delay the process due to personal concerns. We will have to take up the issue with the LG if this situation arises, so that rentals can start to others,” said Amrendra Jha, RWA president.

For residents who have opted for reconstruction, DDA has offered to pay rent for the next three years. For others, DDA will pay the cost of the flat at 10.6% interest rate and stamp duty.

A senior DDA official said: “It is in the residents’ best interest if all agreements are signed quickly so that we can start releasing the rentals. We are providing all possible help to the flat owners, and hoping the evacuation is completed within two months, unless there are any further legal challenges.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON