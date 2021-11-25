DDA flats allottees say agency demanding money, but houses unfinished

New Delhi: Allottees of the Delhi Development Authority’s 2021 housing scheme, which was launched in January, have said that the agency has asked them to make the payment by January next year even as 348 flats in Dwarka are still under construction.

The allottees demanded the DDA to extend the date of payment by a few months or till the land-owning agency is in a position to hand over the flats.

The allotment of these Middle Income Group (MIG) category flats was put on hold by the DDA immediately after the draw of lots was conducted in March this year, as the construction work was not complete. The DDA put 1,353 flats on sale in its housing scheme of 2021.

“Why has the DDA issued demand-cum-allotment letters to us when the flats are not ready?” said Ashish Seghal, an allottee.

He added, “We have been asked to deposit the money by mid-January next year. After that we will have to pay a penalty. I visited the site last week. There is a lot of work which is pending. The Sewerage Treatment Plant is yet to be constructed, the park is yet to be developed, finishing work is pending.”

The allottees also questioned the land-owning agency’s decision to put these flats on sale when the construction work was not complete.

Arun Aggarwal, another allottee, said, “The DDA is yet to get fire clearance for the buildings. Can DDA assure us that we will be able to move into our flats by January end? Moreover, while other allottees were given an extension to pay the full amount, we have been given just three months. We want the DDA to extend the payment duration. We have taken up the matter with the DDA.”

The buyers also asked why DDA was levying 10% surcharge on the cost of flats in Dwarka. Aggarwal said, “This surcharge has not been levied on MIG flats in Vasant Kunj. It is usually levied on High Income Group (HIG) flats. The parameters for all MIG flats should be the same.”

A senior DDA official, who is aware of the development, said, “We have applied for fire clearance and the remaining construction work will be completed soon. We will be handing over the flats to people in January. So far no extension is being considered for payment.”

Meanwhile, of the 1,353 flats, close to 400 have been returned by allottees so far. DDA is planning to come out with another housing scheme to dispose of the flats returned by allottees of past housing schemes. Close to 15,000 flats will be put on sale again in December, the official said.