DDA launches special housing scheme. Number of flats, price, location

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a new special housing scheme and is offering more than 18,000 flats, which are being drawn from its old inventory, officials have said.

The decision to launch a new housing scheme was taken during an online meeting of the DDA on November 24, under the chairmanship of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairperson of the authority.

Officials have said the scheme has been launched online and no formal initiation will take place—the second such scheme of the housing authority this year after the DDA offered one in early 2021. The applications will stay open till January 7 next year.

Number of DDA flats

The DDA is offering 18,335 flats of different categories and they consist of 205 high-income group (HIG) flats, 976 middle-income group (MIG) flats, 11,452 lower-income groups (LIG) flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janata flats category.

Also read | DDA approves ownership rights to refugees who came from Pakistan after Partition

A majority of the 18,335 flats, nearly 11,500, are earmarked for LIG and 205 flats up for sale are in the HIG category in Vasant Kunj and Jasola.

Location of DDA flats

The flats located at Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places, being offered under this scheme are those which remained "unsold in previous housing schemes" of the urban planning authority.

Flats are also available in Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram, Shivani Marg,

Price of DDA flats

The DDA has said the flats will be sold at "discounted prices" and the maximum price of a flat is about ₹2.14 crore in the HIG category in Jasola.

While announcing the approval of the new scheme, the DDA said in a statement the flats were being offered at the old rates or cost in relaxation of its costing policy. This policy is updated every financial year based on the appreciation or depreciation of land cost or building.

Also read | DDA invites bids for construction of 10,500 EWS flats for slum rehabilitation

The flats at Narela sub-city are being offered after taking several remedial measures in terms of improvement of infrastructure, security and connectivity on the basis of suggestions, feedback of the allottees, and residents of the area, the DDA said.

The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana of the central government if they avail of a home loan from a bank or financial institution.

Previous DDA allotments

On March 10, the DDA allotted 1,353 flats under its housing scheme launched in January 2021 through a draw of lots streamed online.

Out of these, 689 flats were surrendered by allottees, nearly 50 per cent of the total inventory under the scheme with Covid-19 and other factors being attributed by officials for such a large number of flats being given up.

In August, the DDA held a draw for 689 flats under the 2021 housing scheme that were surrendered by allottees, with a meagre 79 waitlisted applicants being allotted units from this lot.