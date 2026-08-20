Mumbai, Regional Transport Offices across Maharashtra on Thursday launched a drive to check taxi and autorickshaw drivers' working knowledge of Marathi, with teams ordered to videograph the exercise, officials said. Maharashtra RTO offices begin drive to check auto, taxi drivers’ Marathi knowledge

The drive is being conducted under the

Motor Vehicle rules notified on August 12, which require these public transport drivers to have working knowledge of Marathi, said officials.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday announced a month-long drive to check the Marathi language proficiency of drivers across the state and directed RTOs to videograph the process.

Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad will oversee the statewide drive, while RTO flying squads have been instructed to conduct checks, said officials.

Sarnaik has said that drivers found lacking in the required proficiency would initially be given an opportunity to learn the language.

If they fail to comply, their licence and badge would be suspended for three months, and continued non-compliance could lead to cancellation of the licence and badge, he said on Wednesday.

The minister said that the government does not intend to affect anyone's livelihood but wants to ensure that Marathi language and the state's identity and culture are preserved.

He said 1.65 lakh drivers had already undergone Marathi training and been issued certificates during a 105-day campaign, which received a good response.

A senior official from Tardeo RTO in Mumbai said that flying squads have also been directed to take action as per the directive received from the transport commissioner's office a day before.

Another officer from the Andheri RTO office told PTI that they have also started checking autorickshaw and taxi drivers' knowledge of Marathi when they come to renew the fitness certificates of their vehicles.

Transport unions have, however, warned of an agitation if drivers face financial hardship or are allegedly exploited during enforcement of the rule.

According to Sarnaik, the requirement of practical Marathi knowledge for operating autos and taxis has existed in Maharashtra since 1989 but had not been strictly enforced. The provision will now be implemented strictly under a relevant legal amendment made on August 12.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.