DDA launches unified platform for permits

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday launched a single window clearance system, which is a unified digital platform for processing all building permissions, approvals, and related no-objection certificates (NOCs) in the city.

According to DDA officials, the initiative has been launched in line with the Centre’s push for “Ease of Doing Business” and “Ease of Living”.

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According to DDA officials, the initiative has been launched in line with the Centre’s push for “Ease of Doing Business” and “Ease of Living”.

The new mechanism has been introduced following concerns raised regarding delays, red tape and complaints associated with the earlier approval process. Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu had also directed the authority to introduce the system under its online building permit system (OBPS).

The system is aimed at reducing procedural delays, minimising manual intervention and improving transparency in the approval process.

“The platform allows citizens, homeowners, architects and developers to submit building plans and supporting documents online through a single interface. Applicants will also be able to track the status of their applications in real time, make digital fee payments and receive digitally signed approvals without visiting DDA offices,” an official explained.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, the move will mostly impact areas where DDA still has large patches of land available, including parts of Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Bawana, along with upcoming TOD projects being planned along metro, RRTS and train lines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the move will mostly impact areas where DDA still has large patches of land available, including parts of Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Bawana, along with upcoming TOD projects being planned along metro, RRTS and train lines. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The authority said the system incorporates AI-powered scrutiny of building plans, automated compliance checks and geo-tagged mobile inspections for verification during field visits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority said the system incorporates AI-powered scrutiny of building plans, automated compliance checks and geo-tagged mobile inspections for verification during field visits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A DDA spokesperson said the new mechanism is expected to reduce dependency on multiple departments and physical paperwork. “The single window clearance system has been developed to provide a seamless and integrated platform for online building approvals. Citizens can now submit plans, upload documents, obtain multiple NOCs and monitor their applications digitally through one interface,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A DDA spokesperson said the new mechanism is expected to reduce dependency on multiple departments and physical paperwork. “The single window clearance system has been developed to provide a seamless and integrated platform for online building approvals. Citizens can now submit plans, upload documents, obtain multiple NOCs and monitor their applications digitally through one interface,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Applicants will receive instant SMS and email alerts regarding the status of their applications and approvals, officials said, adding that it is also expected to improve public service delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applicants will receive instant SMS and email alerts regarding the status of their applications and approvals, officials said, adding that it is also expected to improve public service delivery. {{/usCountry}}

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The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise Delhi’s urban planning and development framework through technology-enabled governance reforms.

The DDA also said the efficacy and implementation of the system will be periodically reviewed by the LG’s office, senior officials of the LG Secretariat and the DDA.

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