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DDA launches unified platform for permits

The DDA launched a single window clearance system for building approvals in Delhi, aiming to reduce delays and improve transparency in the process.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:08 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday launched a single window clearance system, which is a unified digital platform for processing all building permissions, approvals, and related no-objection certificates (NOCs) in the city.

According to DDA officials, the initiative has been launched in line with the Centre’s push for “Ease of Doing Business” and “Ease of Living”.

According to DDA officials, the initiative has been launched in line with the Centre’s push for “Ease of Doing Business” and “Ease of Living”.

The new mechanism has been introduced following concerns raised regarding delays, red tape and complaints associated with the earlier approval process. Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu had also directed the authority to introduce the system under its online building permit system (OBPS).

The system is aimed at reducing procedural delays, minimising manual intervention and improving transparency in the approval process.

“The platform allows citizens, homeowners, architects and developers to submit building plans and supporting documents online through a single interface. Applicants will also be able to track the status of their applications in real time, make digital fee payments and receive digitally signed approvals without visiting DDA offices,” an official explained.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise Delhi’s urban planning and development framework through technology-enabled governance reforms.

The DDA also said the efficacy and implementation of the system will be periodically reviewed by the LG’s office, senior officials of the LG Secretariat and the DDA.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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