DDA may ease rules for ‘O-zone’ curbs in Southeast Delhi: MP

Major stretches of land along the Yamuna in southeast Delhi, currently falling under a category that deems it “environmentally sensitive” open zones, may soon receive regulatory relief and clearer land use guidelines, senior Delhi Development Authority officials and local representatives said after a meeting on Thursday. The “O-zone” category is typically applied to areas near environmentally sensitive regions such as the Yamuna floodplains and ecological buffers. (Representational image)

The discussion, attended by South Delhi MP Rambir Singh Bidhuri, local MLAs, and DDA officials, focused on land use issues, implementation of land pooling, and progress of the long-pending Delhi Master Plan 2041, which is likely to be notified soon, officials aware of the matter said.

According to details shared by Bidhuri after the meeting, areas in the Badarpur assembly constituency – specifically parts of Hari Nagar, Mithapur, and Jaitpur wards located in the canal-side “Nahar Par” belt – may see the removal of the so-called “O-zone” classification.

“Officials said that once the new master plan is notified, steps will be taken to accelerate implementation of the land pooling policy and other development frameworks intended to unlock residential development in Delhi’s peripheral areas. The change in zoning will provide relief to thousands of residents who have long demanded regularisation and clearer land use rules in these localities,” Bidhuri said.

The “O-zone” category is typically applied to areas near environmentally sensitive regions such as the Yamuna floodplains and ecological buffers. Development restrictions in these zones have historically limited construction and formal land use permissions, often leaving settlements in regulatory limbo. Local representatives argue that certain populated pockets within the zone require reassessment as they are already built up and inhabited. DDA has divided Delhi into 15 planning zones covering urban, urban extension, and riverfront areas and denoted by letters such as K-I (West Delhi), L (Dwarka) and N (Northwest).

Residents and local representatives have long sought clarity on O-zone areas in Badarpur and surrounding localities, stating that zoning uncertainty has made it difficult for people to obtain property registrations, loans, or municipal approvals.

“Officials indicated that once the master plan is notified, the government will move toward implementing necessary policy changes and administrative steps,” Bidhuri added.

He said the DDA vice-chairman has directed officials to develop all DDA parks in the south Delhi parliamentary constituency and upgrade community centres. He also assured that gram sabha land would be used only for providing civic amenities to local residents.

The Delhi Master Plan 2041 is the city’s key urban planning document that will guide land use, housing, infrastructure and environmental management in the national capital until 2041. It is meant to replace the current Delhi Master Plan 2021, but is delayed by over four years now.

Originally expected in 2022, the process has faced repeated delays due to administrative reviews, inter-agency consultations, and discussions between the central government and stakeholders.

Officials have said the plan required further refinements on issues such as redevelopment norms, environmental safeguards, housing supply, and urban density. The plan also proposes changes to land use policies, transit-oriented development norms, and redevelopment of older neighbourhoods.

Environmental activists caution that a larger O-zone is needed for regulatory protection of environmentally sensitive areas.