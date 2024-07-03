DDA plans riverfront project on Yamuna floodplains near Millennium Park

New Delhi A view of the Yamuna’s western bank, near the Millennium Bus Depot. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to develop a riverfront project on 25 hectares along the western bank of the Yamuna floodplains, opposite the Millennium Park, extending from a now-defunct bus depot to the DND Flyway, officials aware of the matter said.

The project, located between the NH-24 and New India Garden project, is part of the 1,500 hectares along the floodplains that the DDA is currently redeveloping, officials said. The DDA will now hire a consultant for the project.

“This riverfront project will be developed near the Millenium bus depot that is now defunct. In the last one year, we removed a lot of waste and debris from the area. We are at the initial stages of planning and will move forward based on recommendations of the expert consultant that will be hired,” a senior DDA official said.

While reviewing work on the Asita East Park in March 2023, Delhi’s lieutenant governor said that the Capital will soon have a “Sabarmati-like” riverfront that will be developed as a public space. The LG also said that no concretisation will be allowed and all legal provisions for the O zone, as per the Delhi Master Plan, will be adhered to.

On Tuesday, the DDA floated a request for proposal (RFP) to appoint a consultant to prepare a feasibility report and select a developer for the riverfront project. According to the RFP, the project will be developed in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Further, only 12 transaction advisors empanelled by the ministry of economic affairs are eligible to apply, the RFP said.

The Yamuna passes through Delhi from the north to the south, across 52 kilometres, from Palla to Jaitpur.

The DDA is already executing the restoration and rejuvenation work of Yamuna floodplains along 22 kilometres of the urban stretch, from Wazirabad Barrage to Okhla Barrage, on both eastern and western banks. The same has been divided into 10 projects, each having an area of 1503.28 hectares. These include Asita East, Kalindi Biodiversity Park, Kalindi Aviral, Asita West, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Yamuna Vanasthali, ecotourism area from Geeta Colony to Yamuna Barrage, Mayur Nature Park near DND Flyway, Hindon Sarovar and Wazirabad Barrage to Old Railway Bridge ghat project.

DDA has nearly completed work on Asita East, Asita West and Mayur Nature Park, and also recently developed Vasudev Ghat near Qudsia Ghat. It has been developed along the lines of the ghats of Varanasi, along with evening “aarti”.

Officials said the consultant for the project will conduct a feasibility study, carry out transaction support and undertake concession management, after a developer is selected. The broad scope of work will initially include a prefeasibility study to ascertain the financial and technical viability of the project. The tender mentions that since the site is situated on the Yamuna floodplains, all NGT guidelines must be followed during the process.

“All NGT guidelines and latest Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) must be taken into account while preparation of bid documents for selection of developer. Consulting shall encompass a range of strategic initiatives, innovative solutions and collaborative efforts aimed at achieving these objectives,” the tender said.

The Millennium near Sarai Kale Khan was ordered shut by the court as it was built along the Yamuna floodplains, against norms. According to the Master Plan 2021, the entire stretch along the Yamuna is part of the O zone, where no concrete or permanent structures can come up. While the depot’s operations were shut, the building still exists and is in disrepair.