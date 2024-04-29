DDA ramps up work at Dwarka luxury apartments ahead of June 30 deadline

Ahead of the June 30 delivery date, the Delhi Development Authority hiked the workforce and nodal officers for each of the 11 towers in the Golf View Apartments in Sector 19B of Dwarka by half to ensure timely completion, officials said on Monday. An inside view of a model flat developed in the Golf View Apartments. (HT File Photo)

The move comes after allottees raised concerns over timely delivery of flats. DDA officials said the authority’s vice-chair Subhashish Panda visited the site on April 25 and was briefed that the deadline would be met.

“After receiving enthusiastic response for Dwarka Golf View Apartments, we are now working on war footing to meet the deadline of June 2024. We have entered the luxury segment for the first time with this festival housing scheme launched in November 2023. We have now increased the project’s workforce by nearly 50%, and one nodal officer of the rank of assistant engineer has also been deputed for each tower to closely monitor the progress and quality of work,” a DDA official said.

The luxury housing society has 11 towers with three categories of flats, namely penthouses, super high-income group (HIG) flats and HIG flats. Of 1,130 flats, 14 are duplex penthouses, 170 are super HIG flats and 946 are HIG flats. The society is being constructed at a cost of around ₹700 crore. DDA auctioned the penthouses at a reserve price of ₹5 crore, super HIG flats at ₹2.5 crore and HIG flats at ₹2.02 crore.

Previously, allottees complained to the DDA vice-chairperson that work was going on at a slow place, expressing concerns that they may not be completed on time. They said any delay would increase financial burden on them.

“The DDA allowed us to visit the site every Saturday, but this was stopped last week. A notice was put up outside the society barring visitors, citing work in progress. This way, it became difficult for us to monitor the work to assess if we would get flats by June-end,” an allottee said.

However, DDA officials said that the site was closed due to safety concerns.

“The scheme received great response and all 14 penthouses and 170 super HIG flats offered in the scheme were completely sold out. Besides, 940 HIG flats were also booked,” the official cited above said.

To promote sales, DDA, for the first time, developed model flats for potential buyers to sample them, besides setting up a help desk and housing camps.

Officials said that with two basements, all flats also get two car parking spaces. The penthouses have four bedrooms, the super HIGs have three rooms and a study, and the HIGs have three bedrooms. There are four additional towers with 728 EWS flats that will be allotted later.